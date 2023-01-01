$7,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
- Listing ID: 9596008
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE7CH120560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Clean car, GL Elantra. Very very well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes, full tune up etc. Fully loaded with power package, keyless entry and so much more. In great shape and has always been looked after and it shows. Clean car, ready to go. Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
