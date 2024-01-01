Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Nice clean car, NO ACCIDENTS, loaded with convience package as well. 2nd set of wheels wth snow tires. Dealer serviced car with a great service historyy, GAS SAVER. Nice clean car !</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2012 Kia Forte5

190,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte5

5dr HB Auto LX Plus

2012 Kia Forte5

5dr HB Auto LX Plus

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFT5A22C5549816

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black+Blue
  Body Style Wagon
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 190,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean car, NO ACCIDENTS, loaded with convience package as well. 2nd set of wheels wth snow tires. Dealer serviced car with a great service historyy, GAS SAVER. Nice clean car !

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

2012 Kia Forte5