$6,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte5
5dr HB Auto LX Plus
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFT5A22C5549816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean car, NO ACCIDENTS, loaded with convience package as well. 2nd set of wheels wth snow tires. Dealer serviced car with a great service historyy, GAS SAVER. Nice clean car !
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
