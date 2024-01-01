$8,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Dont let the KMS fool you. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, super super clean GLK just LOADED with goodies. Heated leather seats, HUGE sunroof, navigation, premium audio and so much more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 2 sets of wheels and tires. Just a SOLID SUV ready to go anuwhere. Drives great, no warning lights etc. Very very well maintained by Mercedes enthusiast.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797