Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Dont let the KMS fool you. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, super super clean GLK just LOADED with goodies.  Heated leather seats, HUGE sunroof, navigation, premium audio and so much more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 2 sets of wheels and tires. Just a SOLID SUV ready to go anuwhere. Drives great, no warning lights etc. Very very well maintained by Mercedes enthusiast.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARLESS OF CREDIT !!</p><p> </p>

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1712844056
  2. 1712844061
  3. 1712844065
  4. 1712844069
  5. 1712844072
  6. 1712844075
  7. 1712844081
  8. 1712844087
  9. 1712844092
  10. 1712844097
  11. 1712844101
  12. 1712844105
  13. 1712844108
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB9CF768845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Dont let the KMS fool you. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, super super clean GLK just LOADED with goodies.  Heated leather seats, HUGE sunroof, navigation, premium audio and so much more. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 2 sets of wheels and tires. Just a SOLID SUV ready to go anuwhere. Drives great, no warning lights etc. Very very well maintained by Mercedes enthusiast.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARLESS OF CREDIT !!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/6-Passenger for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/6-Passenger 225,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Acadia SLE2 for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 GMC Acadia SLE2 185,000 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg 180,000 KM $9,599 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class