2013 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9378877
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE6DH388002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean GLS model Elantra. Fully loaded with power package and heated seats. 1 owner, dealer serviced car with recent tires, brakes and just had a tune up as well. Ready to go anywhere. Has always been looked after and it shows. Backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim !!
WE FIANANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
