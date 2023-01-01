Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

159,787 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

159,787KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10044726
  • Stock #: U122590
  • VIN: KMHD35LE9DU122590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,787 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2013 Hyundai, Elantra GT, White power windows power locks – please call for more information 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

