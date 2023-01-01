2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 7 8 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10044726

10044726 Stock #: U122590

U122590 VIN: KMHD35LE9DU122590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,787 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.