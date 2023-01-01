Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

125,527 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GLS NO ACCIDENT PANORAMIC ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GLS NO ACCIDENT PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1697230499
  2. 1697230499
  3. 1697230499
  4. 1697230499
  5. 1697230499
  6. 1697230499
  7. 1697230499
  8. 1697230499
  9. 1697230499
  10. 1697230499
  11. 1697230498
  12. 1697230499
  13. 1697230499
  14. 1697230499
  15. 1697230499
  16. 1697230499
  17. 1697230499
  18. 1697230498
  19. 1697230499
  20. 1697230498
  21. 1697230498
  22. 1697230498
  23. 1697230499
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,527KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10539459
  • Stock #: 3481
  • VIN: KMHD35LE9DU087209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,527 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 136,494 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 84,777 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 92,798 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory