<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Super clean TUCSON !! 1 owner, NO ACCIDENTS. has been very well looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. In great shape. Loaded with heated seats, power windows, locks and more. GAS SAVER !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2013 Hyundai Tucson

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JU3AC8DU668898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean TUCSON !! 1 owner, NO ACCIDENTS. has been very well looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. In great shape. Loaded with heated seats, power windows, locks and more. GAS SAVER !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

