$7,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT at Right Choice Auto! This gold beauty with a black interior boasts a 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission for smooth and efficient driving. With 140,000km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left in it and is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
This Cruze comes loaded with features you'll appreciate, including air conditioning to keep you cool in the summer, anti-lock brakes for enhanced safety, automatic headlights for added visibility, and heated mirrors to keep your view clear in the winter. You'll also enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power door locks, power mirrors, and power windows for effortless access and control.
Here are five of the most sizzling features to make your driving experience even more enjoyable:
- Automatic Headlights: Never worry about forgetting to turn your lights on again! These headlights automatically adjust to changing light conditions, keeping you safe and visible on the road.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable during those cold Canadian winters with heated side mirrors that melt away frost and ice, ensuring a clear view at all times.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease! The keyless entry system allows you to unlock your doors and trunk without ever needing to fumble for your keys.
- Power Door Locks: Enjoy the convenience of locking and unlocking your doors at the touch of a button.
- Power Windows: Effortlessly roll your windows up and down with the touch of a button – perfect for keeping out the elements or letting in a cool breeze.
Come down to Right Choice Auto today and take this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for a test drive. You won't be disappointed!
