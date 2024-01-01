Menu
*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

178,230 KM

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
TOURING

TOURING

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4

519-720-0064

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

178,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG6ER336232

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4460
  • Mileage 178,230 KM

100% GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS or WE PAY YOU $1,500!(*based on affordability *down payment may be required *see dealer for details)

*vehicle is certified
*price is plus HST and licensing

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Brant Automotive

Brant Automotive

15 Holiday Drive, Brantford, ON N3R 7J4
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Chrysler Town & Country