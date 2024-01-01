Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!</p><p>Very clean Elantra GL. 1 OWNER with only 110000kms... Loaded with power package and heated seats and more. Very well looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more.. Great reliable car that has been well looked after and it shows. </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

110,000 KM

Details

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2014 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE8EH464174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!

Very clean Elantra GL. 1 OWNER with only 110000kms... Loaded with power package and heated seats and more. Very well looked after with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more.. Great reliable car that has been well looked after and it shows. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2014 Hyundai Elantra