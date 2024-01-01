Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>6 SEATER ! LIMITED !!!! fully fully loaded with HUGE sunroof, Navigation, back up camera and so much MORE !!! HEated leather and so MUCH MORE !!. ENEGINE WAS REPLACED by Hyundai at 100000kms. Used as commuter car so very very well looked after. All highway kms, DEALER SERVICED !!! Priced to sell, way below market value !!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

225,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

225,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF1EU076896

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

6 SEATER ! LIMITED !!!! fully fully loaded with HUGE sunroof, Navigation, back up camera and so much MORE !!! HEated leather and so MUCH MORE !!. ENEGINE WAS REPLACED by Hyundai at 100000kms. Used as commuter car so very very well looked after. All highway kms, DEALER SERVICED !!! Priced to sell, way below market value !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

