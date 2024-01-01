Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY AWD Premium 7 PASSENGERS 3RD ROW SEAT, NO ACCIDENT  ,SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA BLIND SPOT ALERT,
PUSH START, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR AID SENSORS,
BLUE TOOTH, CRUIZE CONTROL, SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2, JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER /////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

168,231 KM

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD Premium 7 PASSENGERS 3RD ROW NO ACCIDENT CAM

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD Premium 7 PASSENGERS 3RD ROW NO ACCIDENT CAM

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

168,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF8HU219377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,231 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

AWD Premium 7 PASSENGERS 3RD ROW SEAT, NO ACCIDENT  ,SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA

BLIND SPOT ALERT,

PUSH START, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR AID SENSORS,

BLUE TOOTH, CRUIZE CONTROL,

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL