$17,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/6-Passenger
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
- Listing ID: 9378682
- VIN: KM8SNDHF7EU062534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
ALL WHEEL DRIVE XL Luxury 6 seater UNIT !!!! Rare combo. Fully loaded with black leather heated seats, Navigation, back up camera, dual sunroofs, power tailgate and so much MORE !! 1 owner, dealer serviced with all new brakes, tires and just had full tune up. Drives like NEW, super clean and well looked after and it shows. Backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
