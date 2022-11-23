Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/6-Passenger

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Limited w/6-Passenger

Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Contact Seller
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9378682
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF7EU062534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE XL Luxury 6 seater UNIT !!!! Rare combo. Fully loaded with black leather heated seats, Navigation, back up camera, dual sunroofs, power tailgate and so much MORE !! 1 owner, dealer serviced with all new brakes, tires and just had full tune up. Drives like NEW, super clean and well looked after and it shows. Backed by a 2 year warranty, 750 per claim.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Brantford

