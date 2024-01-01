$9,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit, no accidents. Fully loaded with heated seats and so much more. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires. VEry very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. Great SUV !!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
