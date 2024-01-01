Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit, no accidents. Fully loaded with heated seats and so much more. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires. VEry very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. Great SUV !!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2014 Kia Sorento

120,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA72EG457347

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

ALL WHEEL DRIVE unit, no accidents. Fully loaded with heated seats and so much more. 2nd set of wheels with snow tires. VEry very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. Great SUV !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

