<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean SPORTAGE, 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well equiped. EX model. Recent tires, brakes, tune up as well ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT.. Very well looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2014 Kia Sportage

170,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr Auto EX w/Luxury Pkg

2014 Kia Sportage

AWD 4dr Auto EX w/Luxury Pkg

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPCCAC7E7573217

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean SPORTAGE, 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well equiped. EX model. Recent tires, brakes, tune up as well ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT.. Very well looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

