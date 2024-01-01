$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sportage
AWD 4dr Auto EX w/Luxury Pkg
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPCCAC7E7573217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean SPORTAGE, 1OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, very very well equiped. EX model. Recent tires, brakes, tune up as well ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT.. Very well looked after and it shows. Very nice SUV
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
2014 Kia Sportage