Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian climate throws your way? Check out this pre-owned 2015 Dodge Journey R/T, now available at Five Star Auto! This silver beauty boasts a sleek, modern design with a practical edge, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, you'll experience confident handling and performance, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This Journey comes with a black interior that adds a touch of sporty sophistication. This reliable SUV has 197,000km on the odometer.
Here's why this 2015 Dodge Journey R/T from Five Star Auto should be on your radar:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle snow, rain, and challenging road conditions with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
- Spacious Interior: With plenty of room for passengers and cargo, the Journey R/T is ready for any adventure.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and smooth performance for both city driving and highway cruising.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
- Eye-Catching Design: The Journey R/T's stylish exterior, complemented by its black interior, will turn heads wherever you go.
