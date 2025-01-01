Menu
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian climate throws your way? Check out this pre-owned 2015 Dodge Journey R/T, now available at Five Star Auto! This silver beauty boasts a sleek, modern design with a practical edge, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, youll experience confident handling and performance, whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This Journey comes with a black interior that adds a touch of sporty sophistication. This reliable SUV has 197,000km on the odometer.

Heres why this 2015 Dodge Journey R/T from Five Star Auto should be on your radar:

All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle snow, rain, and challenging road conditions with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
Spacious Interior: With plenty of room for passengers and cargo, the Journey R/T is ready for any adventure.
Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and smooth performance for both city driving and highway cruising.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
Eye-Catching Design: The Journey R/Ts stylish exterior, complemented by its black interior, will turn heads wherever you go.

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG4FT540591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle anything a Canadian climate throws your way? Check out this pre-owned 2015 Dodge Journey R/T, now available at Five Star Auto! This silver beauty boasts a sleek, modern design with a practical edge, perfect for families or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, you'll experience confident handling and performance, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road. This Journey comes with a black interior that adds a touch of sporty sophistication. This reliable SUV has 197,000km on the odometer.

Here's why this 2015 Dodge Journey R/T from Five Star Auto should be on your radar:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle snow, rain, and challenging road conditions with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
  • Spacious Interior: With plenty of room for passengers and cargo, the Journey R/T is ready for any adventure.
  • Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and smooth performance for both city driving and highway cruising.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the convenience of an automatic transmission.
  • Eye-Catching Design: The Journey R/T's stylish exterior, complemented by its black interior, will turn heads wherever you go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
