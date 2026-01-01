$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this pristine 2015 Ford Escape SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek, white Escape is ready to take on Canadian roads, whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend adventure. With its comfortable beige interior and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, this SUV offers a fantastic blend of practicality and style. This Escape has 150,000km on the odometer.
This 2015 Ford Escape SE is equipped with all-wheel drive, providing you with added confidence and control in any weather condition. Its automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. As an SUV/Crossover, you have the benefit of increased cargo space and passenger room, making it the perfect vehicle for families or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle.
Here are a few highlights of this Ford Escape that we think you'll love:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're ready for anything the Canadian seasons throw your way.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 4-cylinder engine strikes the perfect balance between power and economy.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifts and a comfortable driving experience.
- Spacious Interior: The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Stylish Design: The white exterior and beige interior create a clean, modern aesthetic.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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905-878-1797