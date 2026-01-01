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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this pristine 2015 Ford Escape SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek, white Escape is ready to take on Canadian roads, whether youre navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend adventure. With its comfortable beige interior and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, this SUV offers a fantastic blend of practicality and style. This Escape has 150,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2015 Ford Escape SE is equipped with all-wheel drive, providing you with added confidence and control in any weather condition. Its automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. As an SUV/Crossover, you have the benefit of increased cargo space and passenger room, making it the perfect vehicle for families or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle.</p><p>Here are a few highlights of this Ford Escape that we think youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Go-Anywhere Capability:</strong> The 4-wheel drive system ensures youre ready for anything the Canadian seasons throw your way.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine strikes the perfect balance between power and economy.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless shifts and a comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> The white exterior and beige interior create a clean, modern aesthetic.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Ford Escape

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle
13992993

2015 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX6FUB14591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this pristine 2015 Ford Escape SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek, white Escape is ready to take on Canadian roads, whether you're navigating city streets or heading out for a weekend adventure. With its comfortable beige interior and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, this SUV offers a fantastic blend of practicality and style. This Escape has 150,000km on the odometer.

This 2015 Ford Escape SE is equipped with all-wheel drive, providing you with added confidence and control in any weather condition. Its automatic transmission makes for a smooth and effortless driving experience. As an SUV/Crossover, you have the benefit of increased cargo space and passenger room, making it the perfect vehicle for families or anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle.

Here are a few highlights of this Ford Escape that we think you'll love:

  • Go-Anywhere Capability: The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're ready for anything the Canadian seasons throw your way.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 4-cylinder engine strikes the perfect balance between power and economy.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless shifts and a comfortable driving experience.
  • Spacious Interior: The SUV/Crossover body style provides ample room for passengers and cargo.
  • Stylish Design: The white exterior and beige interior create a clean, modern aesthetic.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Ford Escape