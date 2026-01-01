$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
LX
2015 Kia Forte
LX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this vibrant red 2015 Kia Forte LX! This eye-catching sedan is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on your next road trip, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. Its classic four-door design and sleek exterior make it a standout choice, while the practical interior, finished in a versatile grey, ensures every journey is a pleasant one. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering an enjoyable and economical ride.
With 115,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Kia Forte LX has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle that combines smart features with everyday usability. Whether you're a student, a young professional, or simply looking for a solid second car, this Forte LX offers exceptional value and a driving experience you'll appreciate.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Kia Forte LX:
- Head-Turning Red Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with this vibrant, sporty red finish that's sure to grab attention.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving and seamless gear changes, making your commute and errands a breeze.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save at the pump without sacrificing performance, perfect for stretching your budget further.
- Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Offers easy access for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everyday life.
- Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Provides confident handling and stability, especially in various Canadian driving conditions.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-878-1797