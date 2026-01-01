Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this vibrant red 2015 Kia Forte LX! This eye-catching sedan is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on your next road trip, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. Its classic four-door design and sleek exterior make it a standout choice, while the practical interior, finished in a versatile grey, ensures every journey is a pleasant one. Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering an enjoyable and economical ride.</p><p>With 115,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Kia Forte LX has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle that combines smart features with everyday usability. Whether youre a student, a young professional, or simply looking for a solid second car, this Forte LX offers exceptional value and a driving experience youll appreciate.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Kia Forte LX:</p><ul><li><strong>Head-Turning Red Exterior:</strong> Make a statement wherever you go with this vibrant, sporty red finish thats sure to grab attention.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving and seamless gear changes, making your commute and errands a breeze.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Save at the pump without sacrificing performance, perfect for stretching your budget further.</li><li><strong>Practical 4-Door Sedan Design:</strong> Offers easy access for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everyday life.</li><li><strong>Dependable Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides confident handling and stability, especially in various Canadian driving conditions.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Kia Forte

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle
14123233.812069254?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29555

2015 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1779226474162
  2. 1779226474577
  3. 1779226475015
  4. 1779226475420
  5. 1779226475847
  6. 1779226476286
  7. 1779226476701
  8. 1779226477133
  9. 1779226477538
  10. 1779226477959
  11. 1779226478379
  12. 1779226478796
  13. 1779226479207
  14. 1779226479631
  15. 1779226480044
  16. 1779226480457
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX4A66F5325647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this vibrant red 2015 Kia Forte LX! This eye-catching sedan is perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on your next road trip, offering a comfortable and practical driving experience. Its classic four-door design and sleek exterior make it a standout choice, while the practical interior, finished in a versatile grey, ensures every journey is a pleasant one. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering an enjoyable and economical ride.

With 115,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Kia Forte LX has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures. This front-wheel-drive sedan is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a dependable vehicle that combines smart features with everyday usability. Whether you're a student, a young professional, or simply looking for a solid second car, this Forte LX offers exceptional value and a driving experience you'll appreciate.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2015 Kia Forte LX:

  • Head-Turning Red Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with this vibrant, sporty red finish that's sure to grab attention.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving and seamless gear changes, making your commute and errands a breeze.
  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Save at the pump without sacrificing performance, perfect for stretching your budget further.
  • Practical 4-Door Sedan Design: Offers easy access for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for everyday life.
  • Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Provides confident handling and stability, especially in various Canadian driving conditions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 155,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte EX for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Kia Forte EX 150,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 165,000 KM $11,299 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Kia Forte