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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this stunning 2016 GMC Terrain Denali, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a premium Denali trim, offering a refined driving experience and a head-turning presence on the road. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive system, youll feel confident tackling challenging weather conditions and enjoying a smooth, powerful ride. This Terrain has a comfortable interior that is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. It has 210,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>This Terrain Denali isnt just about looks and power; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for effortless cruising, while the spacious interior and versatile cargo area provide ample room for passengers and gear. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this SUV is ready for anything.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2016 GMC Terrain Denali stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Premium Denali Trim:</strong> Experience luxury with upgraded materials and exclusive design details.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides superior traction and control in various road conditions.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Delivers robust performance and smooth acceleration.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Ensures effortless and comfortable driving.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turns heads with a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 GMC Terrain

210,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
13977585

2016 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
210,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GKFLVE38G6288633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this stunning 2016 GMC Terrain Denali, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a premium Denali trim, offering a refined driving experience and a head-turning presence on the road. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive system, you'll feel confident tackling challenging weather conditions and enjoying a smooth, powerful ride. This Terrain has a comfortable interior that is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. It has 210,000 km on the odometer.

This Terrain Denali isn't just about looks and power; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for effortless cruising, while the spacious interior and versatile cargo area provide ample room for passengers and gear. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this SUV is ready for anything.

Here are five features that make this 2016 GMC Terrain Denali stand out:

  • Premium Denali Trim: Experience luxury with upgraded materials and exclusive design details.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and control in various road conditions.
  • Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Delivers robust performance and smooth acceleration.
  • Automatic Transmission: Ensures effortless and comfortable driving.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Turns heads with a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 GMC Terrain