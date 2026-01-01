$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 GMC Terrain
Denali
2016 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any adventure? Check out this stunning 2016 GMC Terrain Denali, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sleek black beauty boasts a premium Denali trim, offering a refined driving experience and a head-turning presence on the road. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive system, you'll feel confident tackling challenging weather conditions and enjoying a smooth, powerful ride. This Terrain has a comfortable interior that is perfect for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. It has 210,000 km on the odometer.
This Terrain Denali isn't just about looks and power; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The automatic transmission makes for effortless cruising, while the spacious interior and versatile cargo area provide ample room for passengers and gear. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, this SUV is ready for anything.
Here are five features that make this 2016 GMC Terrain Denali stand out:
- Premium Denali Trim: Experience luxury with upgraded materials and exclusive design details.
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and control in various road conditions.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Delivers robust performance and smooth acceleration.
- Automatic Transmission: Ensures effortless and comfortable driving.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turns heads with a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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