2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
5dr HB Auto GL
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN: KMHD25LH9GU254931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean car, dealer serviced. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs fantasic... Fully loaded with power package as well and bluetooth. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Just a great solid car that has been well looked after. Great on GAS, backed by a 2 year warranty and Hyundai's 200000kms engine warranty.
