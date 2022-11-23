Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

5dr HB Auto GL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9390916
  • VIN: KMHD25LH9GU254931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean car, dealer serviced. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs fantasic... Fully loaded with power package as well and bluetooth. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Just a great solid car that has been well looked after. Great on GAS, backed by a 2 year warranty and Hyundai's 200000kms engine warranty. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 170,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 180,000 KM
$9,299 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 160,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory