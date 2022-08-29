Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

70,426 KM

Details Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

ECO MODE | REAR CAM | CLEAN CARFAX | ONLY 70 KM!

2016 Nissan Rogue

ECO MODE | REAR CAM | CLEAN CARFAX | ONLY 70 KM!

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

70,426KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9325504
  Stock #: P7964A
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT1GC886510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7964A
  • Mileage 70,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

