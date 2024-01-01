$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD - LEATHER! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
155,751KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3984
- Mileage 155,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Highly optioned
Here comes another Nissan Rogue SL AWD with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, leather interior, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, panoramic sunroof, upgraded alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
2016 Nissan Rogue