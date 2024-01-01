2016 Nissan Rogue

Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free</span><span><br></span><span>- Highly optioned<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Here comes another Nissan Rogue SL AWD with all the bells and whistles! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, leather interior, navigation system, 360 camera, blind-spot detection, forward collision warning, panoramic sunroof, upgraded alloys, fog lights, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power trunk, digital climate control, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, BOSE audio system, smart-key, push start, alarm, and much more!<br></span><br></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C!</span><br><span>$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br></span></div><br /><div><span><br></span><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

155,751KM
Used

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

