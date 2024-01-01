Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 RAM BIG HORN 4x4 crew cab diesel. 188700 kms Touch screen nav. Blue tooth power seats. Chrome package. Spray in liner. This truck is absolutely flawless and has been meticulously maintained sold as is. Plus HST DEALER FOR 38 years . </div>

2017 RAM 1500

188,000 KM

Details Description

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1715107550
  2. 1715107550
  3. 1715107550
  4. 1715107550
  5. 1715107550
  6. 1715107550
  7. 1715107550
Contact Seller

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM BIG HORN 4x4 crew cab diesel. 188700 kms Touch screen nav. Blue tooth power seats. Chrome package. Spray in liner. This truck is absolutely flawless and has been meticulously maintained sold as is. Plus HST DEALER FOR 38 years . 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn 188,000 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 SPORT for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-150 SPORT 165,000 KM $28,800 + tax & lic
Used 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray for sale in Brantford, ON
1968 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 58,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500