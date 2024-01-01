$17,800+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$17,800
+ taxes & licensing
188,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 RAM BIG HORN 4x4 crew cab diesel. 188700 kms Touch screen nav. Blue tooth power seats. Chrome package. Spray in liner. This truck is absolutely flawless and has been meticulously maintained sold as is. Plus HST DEALER FOR 38 years .
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
