<p><br />KEY FEATURES: 2018 Ford f550, XL, 4x2, 6.7L Diesel, DUMP TRUCK, White, XL Decor Package, running boards, Vinyl seats, Cruise control please call for more information. </p><p><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p> </p><p><br />** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance & Non-stackable where applicable</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2018 Ford F-550

124,319 KM

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
  1. 1710597974
  2. 1710597976
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,319KM
Used
VIN 1FDUF5GT9JEC02946

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 124,319 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

