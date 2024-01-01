Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford F-150

125,021 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' Box BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' Box BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1728343172
  2. 1728343449
  3. 1728343449
  4. 1728343168
  5. 1728343169
  6. 1728343172
  7. 1728342980
  8. 1728343169
  9. 1728343169
  10. 1728343170
  11. 1728343170
  12. 1728343170
  13. 1728343171
  14. 1728343171
  15. 1728343171
  16. 1728343171
  17. 1728343449
  18. 1728343449
  19. 1728343449
  20. 1728343450
  21. 1728343450
  22. 1728343450
  23. 1728343450
  24. 1728343450
  25. 1728343450
  26. 1728343450
  27. 1728343450
  28. 1728343451
  29. 1728343451
  30. 1728343451
  31. 1728343451
  32. 1728343451
  33. 1728343451
  34. 1728343451
  35. 1728343451
  36. 1728343451
  37. 1728343452
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,021KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB5KKF04684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 125,021 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
5.5ft Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' Box BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew 4WD 3.3L6cyl 5.5' Box BackUpCam 125,021 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176
2021 Ford E-Series Cutaway E-450 CubeVan 7.3L8cylGas DRW 176" WB 101,839 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L HeatedSeats&SteeringWheel for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L HeatedSeats&SteeringWheel 53,600 KM $43,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150