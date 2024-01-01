$28,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Crew Cab 6.5 ft box 4x4 XTR absolutely stunning condition. 175000 kms. Finished in silver platinum,large touchscreen entertainment all power options. Chrome package. Tow package. Box liner. Certified plus HST
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
2020 Ford F-150