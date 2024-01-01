Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2020 Crew Cab 6.5 ft box 4x4 XTR absolutely stunning condition. 175000 kms. Finished in silver platinum,large touchscreen entertainment all power options. Chrome package. Tow package. Box liner. Certified plus HST </div>

2020 Ford F-150

175,000 KM

Details Description

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XTR

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1714522575
  2. 1714522575
  3. 1714522575
  4. 1714522575
  5. 1714522575
  6. 1714522575
  7. 1714522575
  8. 1714522575
  9. 1714522575
Contact Seller

$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Crew Cab 6.5 ft box 4x4 XTR absolutely stunning condition. 175000 kms. Finished in silver platinum,large touchscreen entertainment all power options. Chrome package. Tow package. Box liner. Certified plus HST 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat LTD Sport for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat LTD Sport 94,000 KM $37,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-450 for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Ford F-450 250,000 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Ford F-550 BUCKET for sale in Brantford, ON
2002 Ford F-550 BUCKET 40,000 KM $33,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,800

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150