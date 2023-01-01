Menu
2020 Lincoln Aviator

67,208 KM

Details

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Lincoln Aviator

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1680283910
  2. 1680283912
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

67,208KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9786889
  • Stock #: GL19088
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC0LGL19088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,208 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2018 Lincoln Aviator, Reserve, AWD,3.0L v6 engine twin turbo, White, Sandstone leather interior, power Twin moonroof, heated&Cooled seats, navigation, wireless charging pad, 22 inch wheels, Convince package, Handling package, Heated steering wheel, BLIS, Lane keeping system, SYNC3 Remote start, Power liftgate, rear backup camera,  sync, power windows power locks loaded and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

519-756-6191
