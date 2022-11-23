$43,888+ tax & licensing
$43,888
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
ST LINE | AWD | ROOF | CO-PILOT360+ |LEATHER | NAV
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
33,449KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9350572
- Stock #: P8715
- VIN: 2FMPK4J97MBA08562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2