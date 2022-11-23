2021 Ford Edge

$43,888 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 4 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9350572

P8715 VIN: 2FMPK4J97MBA08562

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8715

Mileage 33,449 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

