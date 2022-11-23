Menu
2021 Ford Edge

33,449 KM

$43,888

+ tax & licensing
$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2021 Ford Edge

2021 Ford Edge

ST LINE | AWD | ROOF | CO-PILOT360+ |LEATHER | NAV

2021 Ford Edge

ST LINE | AWD | ROOF | CO-PILOT360+ |LEATHER | NAV

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$43,888

+ taxes & licensing

33,449KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9350572
  Stock #: P8715
  VIN: 2FMPK4J97MBA08562

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Agate Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P8715
  Mileage 33,449 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

