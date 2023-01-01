Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

31,176 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

AWD | EYESIGHT PKG | TOUCHSCREEN | OPEN SUNDAYS!

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

AWD | EYESIGHT PKG | TOUCHSCREEN | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9502834
  • Stock #: RW626
  • VIN: JF2GTABCXM8681098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RW626
  • Mileage 31,176 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

