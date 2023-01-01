$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
AWD | EYESIGHT PKG | TOUCHSCREEN | OPEN SUNDAYS!
Location
Car Nation Canada
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,176KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9502834
- Stock #: RW626
- VIN: JF2GTABCXM8681098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RW626
- Mileage 31,176 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Nation Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Car Nation Canada
NorthWay Ford
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2