2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 1 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9502834

9502834 Stock #: RW626

RW626 VIN: JF2GTABCXM8681098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RW626

Mileage 31,176 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.