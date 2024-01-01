Menu
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek

74,823 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

74,823KM
Used
VIN JF2GTABC2L8233276

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,823 KM

CONVENIENCE AWD | Backup Camera | Touchscreen | Forward Safety Warning | Adaptive Cruise | Lane Assist | Remote Entry | Bluetooth Connectivity | Steering Controls | Tilt/Telescopic Steering | and more. **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER TAGS: 2022 2021 2018 2019 Outlander Nissan Rogue Juke Qashqai Kicks Honda HRV HR-V CR-V Passport Pilot Toyota CHR CH-R Rav4 Rav 4 Sequoia 4Runner Hghlander Subaru Forester Mitsubishi RVR Outlander Eclipse Cross VW Volkswagen Tiguan Atlas Hyundai Tucson Santa Fe Ford Ecosport Escape Edge Chevrolet Equinox Trax Kia Seltos Sportage Sorento Mazda CX-3 CX-5 CX-30 CX-50. Special sale price listed available to finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
Pass through rear seat
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

