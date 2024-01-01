2022 Ford MAVERICK

Menu
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,311KM
Used
VIN 3FTTW8F95NRA89149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,311 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2022 Maverick Lariat, White, AWD, 2.0L ecoboost engine, Leather interior, 8-speed automatic transmission, 17 inch Aluminum wheels, Luxury package, 4k towing, Co-pilot 360, power moon roof, spray in liner, sync 3, reverse camera, power windows power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

