2022 Ford MAVERICK

$49,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 2 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9345919

9345919 Stock #: P8709

P8709 VIN: 3FTTW8E36NRA64290

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 14,209 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.