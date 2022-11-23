Menu
2022 Ford MAVERICK

14,209 KM

Details Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT LUXURY | HYBRID | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT LUXURY | HYBRID | SUNROOF | TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

14,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9345919
  • Stock #: P8709
  • VIN: 3FTTW8E36NRA64290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

