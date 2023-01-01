Menu
<p><br />KEY FEATURES: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE, 4WD, Red, Black leather interior with heated seats, 2.5l 4Cyl, automatic transmission, Heated steering wheel, Wireless chargingPad, aluminum wheels, Remote start, rear backup camera, Power tailgate, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.</p><p><br />Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p> </p><p><br />** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

48,888 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE S-AWC

SE S-AWC

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE S-AWC

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1703023163
  2. 1703023164
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,888KM
Used
VIN JA4J4UA84NZ609576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,888 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE, 4WD, Red, Black leather interior with heated seats, 2.5l 4Cyl, automatic transmission, Heated steering wheel, Wireless chargingPad, aluminum wheels, Remote start, rear backup camera, Power tailgate, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.


Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-XXXX

866-229-5207

519-756-6191
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander