2022 Tesla Model Y
Long Range AWD
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
6,629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10190316
- Stock #: F51044
- VIN: 7SAYGDEE8NF541044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,629 KM
Vehicle Description
Just like its sedan sibling, the Model Y drives phenomenally well.Even with a taller roofline & the added weight, this SUV still moves with gusto.The Long Range offers quick acceleration, instant responses, & steering that might have you reminiscing of sportier vehicles.Think electric go-kart with minimal body roll & room for five, plus cargo.
The Long Range model creates 384 hp & 376 lb ft torque with a Single Speed Automatic Transmission.
This Tesla is painted in Pearl White Multi-Coat & is paired with Black Interior.
All Model Y variants get Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, & Autopilot, Tesla's Adaptive Cruise Control System, which has a Steering Assist function that allows the vehicle to take turns.
The Model Y features a large 15 Inch Touchscreen that houses nearly every function & control for the vehicle's convenience & multimedia features.The massive display shows everything from Climate Controls & Navigation to Steering Wheel adjustments & the Speedometer, Rearview Camera Views, Movies, Music, Games & more.Your surroundings are visualized in real time while you drive to display speed limit signs, upcoming traffic control signals, pedestrians, cyclists & hazards in a 360-degree surround view.
All Vegan Interior is Softer than Leather, yet far more durable & more stain-resistant & more sustainable than traditional seating materials, maximizing comfort & esthetics.
Its amazing how much roomier the Cabin can be when you delete the Engine, Gearbox, Exhaust & all that fuel Tank plumbing; & extra storage space is always appreciated.This low km Tesla has a clean Carfax!Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock.We will look forward to seeing you real soon!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
