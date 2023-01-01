Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

10,511 KM

Details Description Features

$69,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$69,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model Y

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

Contact Seller

$69,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,511KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9872669
  • Stock #: 375784
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEE6NF375784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,511 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=IuI5bxAwvI8Sk1ym%2F9COfFio6sFSv9vT
Yes we take trade in vehicles. Check us out on youtube: click here Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business. Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays. At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home. To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old. We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition. Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic! All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years. Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 426-5761 Munromotors.com Email: sales@munromotors.com Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you. Delivery is available. Ask for details All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees. Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

