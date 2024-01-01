Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>KEY FEATURES:  This Ford F-150 XLT Black Package is nicely equipped with the 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Engine paired with a 10 Automatic Transmission, 302 package , Sport Cloth Bucket Seats, Blue Cruise, Tow Haul Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Control , Spray in Liner </p><p> </p><p>Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>** See dealer for details.</p><p> </p><p>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. </p><p> </p><p>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. </p><p> </p><p>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety/ Ford Employee Pricing etc</p><p> </p><p>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2024 Ford F-150

25 KM

Details Description Features

$67,381

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1726178939
  2. 1726178939
  3. 1726178939
  4. 1726178940
  5. 1726178940
  6. 1726178940
  7. 1726178940
  8. 1726178940
  9. 1726178940
  10. 1726178940
  11. 1726178940
  12. 1726178940
  13. 1726178940
  14. 1726178941
  15. 1726178941
  16. 1726178941
  17. 1726178939
  18. 1726178941
  19. 1726178940
  20. 1726178939
  21. 1726178939
Contact Seller
Sale

$67,381

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
25KM
VIN 1FTFW3L87RKE78896

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

KEY FEATURES:  This Ford F-150 XLT Black Package is nicely equipped with the 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Engine paired with a 10 Automatic Transmission, 302 package , Sport Cloth Bucket Seats, Blue Cruise, Tow Haul Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Control , Spray in Liner 

 

Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 

 

** See dealer for details.

 

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety/ Ford Employee Pricing etc

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 25 KM $67,381 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL 91,350 KM $20,599 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford Escape SEL 74,365 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,381

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2024 Ford F-150