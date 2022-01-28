$6,795+ tax & licensing
1994 Mercedes-Benz C280
C280
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8248998
- VIN: WDBHA28E1RF051852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 248,561 KM
Vehicle Description
NEVER DROVE IN WINTER......
1994 MERCEDES BENZ C280 6-cylinder, automatic, its very strong car, interior very nice color, great condition with 248561 KM very clean in & out, drive very smooth, no rust
OPTIONS.........
Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, A/C, alloy wheels, sunroof, leather, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....
Selling for $ 6795 PLUS TAX & license FEE.
Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041
www.rhautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
