1994 Mercedes-Benz C280

248,561 KM

$6,795 + tax & licensing

$6,795

+ tax & licensing
$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

1994 Mercedes-Benz C280

1994 Mercedes-Benz C280

C280

1994 Mercedes-Benz C280

C280

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,795

+ taxes & licensing

248,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8248998
  VIN: WDBHA28E1RF051852

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Interior Colour Champagne
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 248,561 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 2

BRESLAU ON N0B1M0

226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041

NEVER DROVE IN WINTER......

1994 MERCEDES BENZ C280 6-cylinder, automatic, its very strong car, interior very nice color, great condition with 248561 KM very clean in & out, drive very smooth, no rust

OPTIONS.........

Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, A/C, alloy wheels,  sunroof, leather, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $ 6795 PLUS TAX & license FEE.

Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0

www.rhautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

