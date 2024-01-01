$5,495+ tax & licensing
1994 Mercedes-Benz C280
4dr Sedan Auto
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 267,651 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDNT, FULLY LOADED, ORIGNAL PAINT !!
1994 MERCEDES BENZ C280 6-cylinder, automatic, its very strong car, interior very nice color, great condition with 248561 KM very clean in & out, drive very smooth, no rust, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, A/C, alloy wheels, sunroof, leather, and more.........
Asking price is $5495 + HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car.
Thank you
Vehicle Features
RH Auto Sales and Services
Breslau
