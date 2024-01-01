Menu
<p><strong>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</strong></p><p><strong>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0</strong></p><p><strong>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</strong></p><p><strong>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 </strong></p><p><strong>OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</strong></p><p><strong> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</strong></p><p>CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDNT, FULLY LOADED, ORIGNAL PAINT !!</p><p>1994 MERCEDES BENZ C280 6-cylinder, automatic, its very strong car, interior very nice color, great condition with 248561 KM very clean in & out, drive very smooth, no rust, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, A/C, alloy wheels,  sunroof, leather, and more......... </p><p><strong>Asking price is $5495 + HST, and this price including SAFTEY  AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !!</strong></p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions <strong>Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. </strong></p><p> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>Thank you</p>

1994 Mercedes-Benz C280

267,651 KM

Details

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
1994 Mercedes-Benz C280

4dr Sedan Auto

1994 Mercedes-Benz C280

4dr Sedan Auto

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

267,651KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBHA28E1RF051852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 267,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

226-444-4006

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

1994 Mercedes-Benz C280