2003 Toyota Corolla

171,238 KM

Details Description Features

$5,595

+ tax & licensing
$5,595

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2003 Toyota Corolla

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,595

+ taxes & licensing

171,238KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357257
  • Stock #: 41
  • VIN: 2t1br32ex3c703544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,238 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-240-7618 OR 226-444-4006

LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 171238 KM

2003 Toyota corolla LT 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with  ONLY 171238 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.

Key-less entry, Power locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.

Selling for $ 5595 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please contact us at 226-240-7618 OR 226-444-4006

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Manual Steering

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

226-444-4006

