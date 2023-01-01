$5,595+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006
2003 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,595
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10357257
- Stock #: 41
- VIN: 2t1br32ex3c703544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,238 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-240-7618 OR 226-444-4006
LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 171238 KM
2003 Toyota corolla LT 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with ONLY 171238 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.
Key-less entry, Power locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.
Selling for $ 5595 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Please contact us at 226-240-7618 OR 226-444-4006
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.