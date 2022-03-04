Menu
2005 Buick Allure

168,761 KM

Details

$5,695

+ tax & licensing
$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2005 Buick Allure

2005 Buick Allure

CXL

2005 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

168,761KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8595632
  • VIN: 2G4WJ532851323608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,761 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

COME VISIT OUR NEW LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

 

LOW KM ,,,,,

2008 Buick Allure 6-cylinder, automatic with 168761 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, no accident

power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, power seats, leather seats, heated seats, Cd player, sunroof, and more.........

 

This car comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.

Selling for $ 5695 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

 

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Telematics

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

