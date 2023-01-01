Menu
2005 Toyota Corolla

201,994 KM

Details Description Features

$5,695

+ tax & licensing
$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2005 Toyota Corolla

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

201,994KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10625172
  • Stock #: 53
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E95C852420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,994 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-240-7618 OR 226-444-4006

 

2005 Toyota corolla LT 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with  ONLY  201994 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, NO ACCIDENT !!

Key-less entry, Power locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, and more.........

ASKING $5695 CERTIFIED & three month warranty, driver shield that covers you up to $3000 per claim complementary on the house!!!!!!

 

Please contact us at 226-240-7618 OR 226-444-4006

 

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

