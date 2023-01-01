Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Buick Allure

162,465 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2006 Buick Allure

2006 Buick Allure

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Buick Allure

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

  1. 1688478236
  2. 1688478236
  3. 1688478236
  4. 1688478235
  5. 1688478234
  6. 1688478236
  7. 1688478232
  8. 1688478233
  9. 1688478235
  10. 1688478233
  11. 1688478233
  12. 1688478232
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
162,465KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140408
  • Stock #: 396
  • VIN: 2g4wf582261268052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 396
  • Mileage 162,465 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 

 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

 

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

 

COME VISIT OUR NEW LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

 

LOW KM ,,,,,

 

2008 Buick Allure 6-cylinder, automatic with 162465 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, no accident

 

power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, power seats, leather seats, heated seats, Cd player, sunroof, and more.........

 

This car comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.

 

Selling for $ 5495 PLUS TAX, license fee.

 

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

 

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2006 Buick Allure
162,465 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Echo
215,168 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra
157,518 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory