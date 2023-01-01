$5,495+ tax & licensing
226-444-4006
2006 Buick Allure
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,495
- Listing ID: 10140408
- Stock #: 396
- VIN: 2g4wf582261268052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,465 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0
226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
COME VISIT OUR NEW LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!
LOW KM ,,,,,
2008 Buick Allure 6-cylinder, automatic with 162465 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, no accident
power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, power seats, leather seats, heated seats, Cd player, sunroof, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.
Selling for $ 5495 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0
Vehicle Features
