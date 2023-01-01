Menu
2007 Nissan Versa

245,066 KM

$4,595

$4,595

+ tax & licensing
$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2007 Nissan Versa

2007 Nissan Versa

SL

2007 Nissan Versa

SL

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

245,066KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635860
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E57L423878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,066 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Nissan Versa H/B 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, great on gas, 245066KM, great condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly.
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, AUX, alloy wheels, sunroof, and more.........

This car comes with safety, & 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim 

Selling for $ 4595 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services

2067 Victoria St N, unit 2, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

