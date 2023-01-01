Menu
2007 Pontiac G6

139,231 KM

Details

$6,099

+ tax & licensing
$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2007 Pontiac G6

2007 Pontiac G6

SE

2007 Pontiac G6

SE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,099

+ taxes & licensing

139,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10625136
  • VIN: 1G2ZG58B174182451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,231 KM

Vehicle Description

 RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B 1M0 226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041 LOW LOW LOW KM2007 Pontiac G6 2.4 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic, great condition with 138231 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more......... This car comes with three month warranty, driver shield that covers you up to $3000 per claim complementary on the house!!!!!! Selling for $6099 PLUS TAX, license fee. Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041 Please visit us at RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2, Breslau ON. N0B 1M0   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

