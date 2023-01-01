$6,099+ tax & licensing
$6,099
+ taxes & licensing
RH Auto Sales and Services
226-444-4006
2007 Pontiac G6
SE
Location
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
139,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10625136
- VIN: 1G2ZG58B174182451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Active suspension
Sun/Moonroof
Breslau
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0