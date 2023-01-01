2007 Pontiac G6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,099 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 2 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10625136

10625136 VIN: 1G2ZG58B174182451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 139,231 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Woodgrain Interior Trim Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Active suspension Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.