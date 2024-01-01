Menu
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>RH Auto Sales & Services</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0 Unit #2</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>WWW.</span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>rhautosales.ca</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>(226) 444 - 4006</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> 2007 Pontiac Torrent 3.4L 6 Cylinder engine. </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>It has Only 152311 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a good shape and condition! </span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Great AWD SUV Loaded a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services.</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> Asking price is $6495 + HST, and this price including “Car certified, Car Fax, Car options: “ A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, Sunroof, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system,. Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services for your test drive! We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0 Unit #2</span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>(226) 444 - 4006</span></p>

2007 Pontiac Torrent

152,311 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac Torrent

2007 Pontiac Torrent

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

152,311KM
Used
VIN 2ckdl73f276043038

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,311 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Conventional Spare Tire

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2007 Pontiac Torrent