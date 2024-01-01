$6,495+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac Torrent
Location
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,311 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Pontiac Torrent 3.4L 6 Cylinder engine. It has Only 152311 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a good shape and condition! Great AWD SUV Loaded a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services.
Asking price is $6495 + HST, and this price including “Car certified, Car Fax," Car options: “ A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, Sunroof, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system,. Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services for your test drive! We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0 Unit #2
Vehicle Features
