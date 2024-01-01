Menu
2008 Nissan Rogue S 2.5 L 4 Cylinder engine. It has Only 111221 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a good shape and condition! Great SUV Loaded a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services.

Asking price is $7295 + HST, and this price including "Car certified, Car Fax, Car options: " A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system, Reverse Camera.

2008 Nissan Rogue

111,221 KM

$7,292

+ tax & licensing
RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

111,221KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN jn8as58t08w025908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 409
  • Mileage 111,221 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Nissan Rogue S 2.5 L 4 Cylinder engine. It has Only 111221 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a good shape and condition! Great SUV Loaded a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services.

Asking price is $7295 + HST, and this price including “Car certified, Car Fax," Car options: “ A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system, Reverse Camera. Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services for your test drive! We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0 Unit #2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

