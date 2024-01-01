$7,292+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,221 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Nissan Rogue S 2.5 L 4 Cylinder engine. It has Only 111221 KMS, clean in and out and drives like a dream in a good shape and condition! Great SUV Loaded a smooth running engine and very clean from inside and outside here at RH Auto Sales & Services.
Asking price is $7295 + HST, and this price including “Car certified, Car Fax," Car options: “ A/C, AM/FM, Stereo, Automatic transmission, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, , Cruise control, PW door locks, PW mirrors, PW steering, PW windows, Alarm system, Reverse Camera. Visit us today at RH Auto Sales & Services for your test drive! We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0 Unit #2
