2008 Nissan Rogue

<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT BRESLAU ON N0B1M0 <a href=tel:226-444-4006>226-444-4006</a>OR CELL <a href=tel:519-731-3041%202007>519-731-3041</a></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Rhautosales.ca </span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>CLEAN CARFAX !!!!! <span class=Apple-converted-space> </span>LOW KM!!!!! </span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Very Clean 2008 Nissan Rogue S AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with ONLY 156,089 km with nice , Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and more ....</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Selling for $7295 PLUS TAX, license fee. <br />RH Auto Sales & Services</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0. Please call <a href=tel:226-444-4006>226-444-4006</a> or text <a href=tel:519-731-3041>519-731-3041</a> RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0 </span></p>

2008 Nissan Rogue

156,089 KM

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
2008 Nissan Rogue

S

2008 Nissan Rogue

S

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

156,089KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS58V88W134649

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,089 KM

Very Clean 2008 Nissan Rogue S AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with ONLY 156,089 km with nice , Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and more ....

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

2008 Nissan Rogue