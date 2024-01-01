Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 131979 KM</strong></span></p><p>2009 Dodge caliber 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 131979 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.</p><p>Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, alloy wheels, and more.........</p><p>This car comes with safety</p><p>Selling for $ 6200 PLUS TAX, license fee</p><p>Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041</p><p>RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2 Breslau, ON. N0B1M0</p>

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1B3HB48AX9D115293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,979 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 131979 KM

2009 Dodge caliber 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 131979 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accident.

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, alloy wheels, and more.........

This car comes with safety

Selling for $ 6200 PLUS TAX, license fee

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, # 2 Breslau, ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

