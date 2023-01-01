$7,695+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
226-444-4006
2009 Dodge Charger
SE
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,695
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9622576
- Stock #: 127
- VIN: 2B3KA43V19H529990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,772 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 146772 KM
2009 Dodge Charger 3.5 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, alloy wheels, remote starter, after market front and rear camera, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....
Selling for $ 7695 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St N unit 2
Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.