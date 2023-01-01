Menu
2009 Dodge Charger

146,772 KM

$7,695

+ tax & licensing
$7,695

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2009 Dodge Charger

2009 Dodge Charger

SE

2009 Dodge Charger

SE

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

$7,695

+ taxes & licensing

146,772KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9622576
  Stock #: 127
  VIN: 2B3KA43V09H529990

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 146,772 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 146772 KM

2009 Dodge Charger 3.5 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic, great condition no rust, very clean in & out, drive smooth, oil spry yearly

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, alloy wheels, remote starter,  after market front and rear camera, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $ 7695 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St N unit 2

Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

