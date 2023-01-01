2009 Dodge Charger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $7,695 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 6 , 7 7 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9622576

9622576 Stock #: 127

127 VIN: 2B3KA43V19H529990

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 146,772 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.