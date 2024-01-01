$5,695+ tax & licensing
2009 Mazda MAZDA5
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$5,695
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 160,330 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 2
BRESLAU ON N0B1M0
226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041
Low km ,,,,,,
2009 Mazda 5 2.3 Litre 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 160330 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly
OPTIONS.........
Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player, 2 keys less, alloy wheels, and more.........
This car comes with safety m
Selling for $5695 PLUS TAX & license FEE.
Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041
RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0
www.rhautosales.ca
