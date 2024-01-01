Menu
2009 Mazda 5 2.3 Litre 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 160330 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

OPTIONS.........

Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player, 2 keys less, alloy wheels, and more.........

This car comes with safety m

Selling for $5695 PLUS TAX & license FEE.

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

160,330 KM

$5,695

+ tax & licensing
2009 Mazda MAZDA5

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

160,330KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CR293390338341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 160,330 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Mazda MAZDA5